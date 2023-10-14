Jump to content

Liveupdated1697301484

Chelsea vs West Ham United LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Kingsmeadow

Sports Staff
Saturday 14 October 2023 16:30
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face West Ham United in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697301392

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).

14 October 2023 17:36
1697301371

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Attempt saved. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

14 October 2023 17:36
1697301186

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

14 October 2023 17:33
1697301141

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Hawa Cissoko.

14 October 2023 17:32
1697301057

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Riko Ueki (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14 October 2023 17:30
1697301028

Chelsea vs West Ham United

First Half begins.

14 October 2023 17:30
1697297814

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14 October 2023 16:36
1697297407

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

14 October 2023 16:30

