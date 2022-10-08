Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.
Graham Potter has started in reasonably good fashion since being appointed head coach of the Blues; a midweek win over AC Milan was by far the most impressive but his side also claimed a late win against Crystal Palace last time out to leave them fifth in the table and just a point below his old side Brighton.
Meanwhile, Wolves have sunk into the relegation zone due largely to their abject failure to score goals this season; just three in eight matches has translated to a single win and that ultimately cost Bruno Lage his job recently, with the club yet to appoint his successor. The signing of Diego Costa will hopefully bring them goals but he’s below full fitness as he faces his old club today.
The pattern of this one has already been established - Chelsea will dominate possession while Wolves will endeavour to hold tight and break when they can.
Chelsea have started the game with real bite, snapping into challenges and trying to apply pressure on Wolves.
Wolves break smartly, led by Traore, before Costa tries to find Nunes in the box. But Gallagher is there to intercept the danger and prevent a shot from the Portuguese.
And now Wolves have a chance of their own. Guedes whips in a free-kick from the left side that finds Podence in the penalty area, only for the Portuguese's glancing header to fly wide of the target.
Chelsea start quickly and pin Wolves back into their own third. And they've come close already - a smart move from the home side culminates in Gallagher getting a shot off that flashes just wide of the far post.
We're underway here at Stamford Bridge.
