(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.

Graham Potter has started in reasonably good fashion since being appointed head coach of the Blues; a midweek win over AC Milan was by far the most impressive but his side also claimed a late win against Crystal Palace last time out to leave them fifth in the table and just a point below his old side Brighton.

Meanwhile, Wolves have sunk into the relegation zone due largely to their abject failure to score goals this season; just three in eight matches has translated to a single win and that ultimately cost Bruno Lage his job recently, with the club yet to appoint his successor. The signing of Diego Costa will hopefully bring them goals but he’s below full fitness as he faces his old club today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: