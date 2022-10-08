Jump to content

Liveupdated1665238691

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Sports Staff
Saturday 08 October 2022 15:18
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.

Graham Potter has started in reasonably good fashion since being appointed head coach of the Blues; a midweek win over AC Milan was by far the most impressive but his side also claimed a late win against Crystal Palace last time out to leave them fifth in the table and just a point below his old side Brighton.

Meanwhile, Wolves have sunk into the relegation zone due largely to their abject failure to score goals this season; just three in eight matches has translated to a single win and that ultimately cost Bruno Lage his job recently, with the club yet to appoint his successor. The signing of Diego Costa will hopefully bring them goals but he’s below full fitness as he faces his old club today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1665238636

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

8 October 2022 15:17
1665238596

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

The pattern of this one has already been established - Chelsea will dominate possession while Wolves will endeavour to hold tight and break when they can.

8 October 2022 15:16
1665238403

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea have started the game with real bite, snapping into challenges and trying to apply pressure on Wolves.

8 October 2022 15:13
1665238326

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

8 October 2022 15:12
1665238218

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves break smartly, led by Traore, before Costa tries to find Nunes in the box. But Gallagher is there to intercept the danger and prevent a shot from the Portuguese.

8 October 2022 15:10
1665238147

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

8 October 2022 15:09
1665238090

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

And now Wolves have a chance of their own. Guedes whips in a free-kick from the left side that finds Podence in the penalty area, only for the Portuguese's glancing header to fly wide of the target.

8 October 2022 15:08
1665237951

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea start quickly and pin Wolves back into their own third. And they've come close already - a smart move from the home side culminates in Gallagher getting a shot off that flashes just wide of the far post.

8 October 2022 15:05
1665237768

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

We're underway here at Stamford Bridge.

8 October 2022 15:02
1665237761

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

8 October 2022 15:02

