The post-Bruno Lage era begins in earnest for Wolves with a tough fixture against Chelsea.

The club are currently without a permanent manager, with Julen Lopetegui reportedly in their sights after his sacking by Sevilla.

Chelsea have also already made a managerial change this season, with Graham Potter beginning to mould his team as he wishes.

The former Brighton boss got his first win at the club last weekend against Crystal Palace thanks to Conor Gallagher’s late winner and a fine performance against AC Milan in the Champions League will give him further cause for optimism.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When and where is it?

Chelsea vs Wolves is due to kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 8 October at Stamford Bridge in London.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live in the United Kingdom, but highlights will be shown on Match of the Day, which begins on BBC One at 10.25pm BST on Saturday evening. Extended highlights will also air on Sky Sports Premier League from 11pm.

Team News

Chelsea had feared that an injury suffered by Wesley Fofana during the Champions League win over AC Milan might end the defender’s season, but the Frenchman did not sustain a serious ligament tear. He will miss about a month. N’Golo Kante remains absent with Graham Potter suggesting he would be cautious with the midfielder’s return from injury. Kepa Arrizabalaga could continue in goal after impressing in the absence of Edouard Mendy, but Marc Cucurella may start ahead of Ben Chilwell.

Pedro Neto has been ruled out of contention for the World Cup after suffering an ankle injury against West Ham last weekend and will miss this fixture, leaving interim interim head coach Steve Davis hopeful that Hwang Hee-chan may be fit enough to feature after returning to training. Diego Costa made his debut last weekend and could contend for a first start for Wolves against his former club.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; James, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Jorginho, Kovacic; Havertz, Mount; Sterling, Aubameyang.

Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Toti, Kilman, Jonny; Nunes, B Traore, Moutinho; Guedes, Costa, Podence

Odds

Chelsea win 7/17

Draw 4/1

Wolves win 8/1

Prediction

Chelsea continue to settle in under Graham Potter with a solid win over manager-less Wolves. Chelsea 2-0 Wolves