A week after securing his first Premier League win as Chelsea manager, Graham Potter will be hoping to build on a promising period for his side.

Wolves are the visitors with Steve Davis in interim charge after the sacking of Bruno Lage.

Chelsea have beaten both Crystal Palace and AC Milan in the last seven days and there are signs they are starting to find their feet under Potter.

But with former Stamford Bridge favourite Diego Costa lurking in their opponents’ ranks, and little to lose for Wolves with a permanent managerial appointment yet to be made, the home side will have to be wary as they look to climb in to the top four.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When and where is it?

Chelsea vs Wolves is due to kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 8 October at Stamford Bridge in London.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live in the United Kingdom, but highlights will be shown on Match of the Day, which begins on BBC One at 10.25pm BST on Saturday evening. Extended highlights will also air on Sky Sports Premier League from 11pm.

Team News

Chelsea had feared that an injury suffered by Wesley Fofana during the Champions League win over AC Milan might end the defender’s season, but the Frenchman did not sustain a serious ligament tear. He will miss about a month. N’Golo Kante remains absent with Graham Potter suggesting he would be cautious with the midfielder’s return from injury. Kepa Arrizabalaga could continue in goal after impressing in the absence of Edouard Mendy, but Marc Cucurella may start ahead of Ben Chilwell.

Pedro Neto has been ruled out of contention for the World Cup after suffering an ankle injury against West Ham last weekend and will miss this fixture, leaving interim interim head coach Steve Davis hopeful that Hwang Hee-chan may be fit enough to feature after returning to training. Diego Costa made his debut last weekend and could contend for a first start for Wolves against his former club.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; James, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Jorginho, Kovacic; Havertz, Mount; Sterling, Aubameyang.

Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Toti, Kilman, Jonny; Nunes, B Traore, Moutinho; Guedes, Costa, Podence

Odds

Chelsea win 7/17

Draw 4/1

Wolves win 8/1

Prediction

Chelsea continue to settle in under Graham Potter with a solid win over manager-less Wolves. Chelsea 2-0 Wolves