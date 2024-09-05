Chelsea crack down on autograph and selfie hunters ahead of new WSL season

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Women’s Super League champions Chelsea have announced that players will no longer stop to take photos with fans or sign autographs at the end of their matches at Kingsmeadow.

The Blues said it was not “safe or sustainable” for players to meet fans at full-time due to increasing attendances and the popularity of the team.

Chelsea added that they will instead hold “organised opportunities to meet and greet the Blues stars” away from match day.

The move signals the evolving nature of the relationship between players and fans in the women’s game now that it has turned professional.

For years, players would take time after games to meet young fans and pause for pictures with supporters, creating a connection between players and fans.

But with more and more fixtures now attracting crowds of thousands, as well as matches being played in the club’s main stadiums, it is no longer seen as possible to keep everybody happy.

Last season, England international goalkeeper Mary Earps highlighted the challenges that came with the increased profile of the women’s game after being criticised by a Manchester United fan when she did not stop to take a picture with her daughter.

“We’re obviously so grateful that thousands and thousands of people want to meet us and come and talk to us, but the reality of it is, if that’s the expectation, we’re always going to fall short,” Earps said last year. “And I think the emphasis on it needs to switch now.”

Mary Earps, who has since joined PSG, stops for a photo with a Manchester United fan ( The FA via Getty Images )

And Chelsea have now advised their fans that players should not be expected to stop before or after matches, starting with this weekend’s pre-season friendly at Kingsmeadow.

“The rise in popularity of the women’s game and growth and success of Chelsea Women are causes for celebration but they come with new challenges, and it is no longer safe or sustainable for the players to sign autographs or have selfie photos taken with fans in an uncontrolled way,” the club said.

“There were occasions last season that led to concerns about the safety and security of both supporters and players, largely due to the rising numbers who are seeking signatures and selfies before and after games.

“As a result, players will no longer be able to stop for autographs etc. outside of Kingsmeadow Stadium pre- or post-match. The car parks and roads around the stadium are public land and therefore stewarding has a limited effect there. Preventing overcrowding and ensuring traffic safety are of paramount importance.

“In addition, an increased risk of crowding at the front of the stands at Kingsmeadow and the blocking of exits, as well as the need for the players to adhere to elite-level recovery plans after matches, means autographs and photos will not be possible inside the stadium following the final whistle.”