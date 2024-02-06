Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chelsea learn Women’s Champions League draw as semi-final rematch looms

Chelsea will play Ajax in the quarter-finals but the Blues landed in the same half of the draw as Barcelona

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 06 February 2024 13:32
Comments
<p>Chelsea topped Group D and will face Ajax in the quarter-finals </p>

Chelsea topped Group D and will face Ajax in the quarter-finals

(Getty Images)

Chelsea will face Ajax in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, but defending champions Barcelona are potential opponents in the semis.

Emma Hayes’ side were unbeaten as they topped Group D and will travel to the Netherlands to face Ajax on March 19 or 20.

The Blues will then host the Dutch champions, who were unseeded after finishing as runners-up in Group C, the following week.

If Chelsea progress, they are likely to face a semi-final rematch with Barcelona, who face Norwegian side Brann in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona defeated Chelsea over two legs on their way to reclaiming the Women’s Champions League last season, while Barcelona also thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in the 2021 final.

That remains the furthest the Blues have got in Europe, and Chelsea are now aiming to end on a high with Hayes leaving the club at the end of the season to take charge of the United States.

In the other half of the draw, eight-time winners Lyon will play Benfica while Paris Saint-Germain face Hacken.

Chelsea topped Group D ahead of Hacken, Paris FC and Real Madrid and the Blues are also currently leading the Women’s Super League title race.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in