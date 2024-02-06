Chelsea learn Women’s Champions League draw as semi-final rematch looms

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea will face Ajax in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, but defending champions Barcelona are potential opponents in the semis.

Emma Hayes’ side were unbeaten as they topped Group D and will travel to the Netherlands to face Ajax on March 19 or 20.

The Blues will then host the Dutch champions, who were unseeded after finishing as runners-up in Group C, the following week.

If Chelsea progress, they are likely to face a semi-final rematch with Barcelona, who face Norwegian side Brann in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona defeated Chelsea over two legs on their way to reclaiming the Women’s Champions League last season, while Barcelona also thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in the 2021 final.

That remains the furthest the Blues have got in Europe, and Chelsea are now aiming to end on a high with Hayes leaving the club at the end of the season to take charge of the United States.

In the other half of the draw, eight-time winners Lyon will play Benfica while Paris Saint-Germain face Hacken.

Chelsea topped Group D ahead of Hacken, Paris FC and Real Madrid and the Blues are also currently leading the Women’s Super League title race.