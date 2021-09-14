Chelsea vs Zenit LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as the Blues begin the defence of their European crown
Chelsea begin the defence of their Champions League title with a group stage match at home to Zenit on Tuesday night. Thomas Tuchel’s side have started the Premier League campaign well, winning three of their four games and sitting as one of four clubs on 10 points at the top of the early table. In Europe, they are the side to be beaten this year having triumphed against Manchester City at the end of last term - and with the squad boosted by Romelu Lukaku’s arrival since then, there’s plenty of reason for optimism that they can go deep into the competition once more.
Zenit are not to be taken lightly in Group H, which also contains Juventus and Swedish side Malmo, with the St. Petersburg side having quickly gone top of their Premier League once more, unbeaten in seven at the start of 2021/22. The spine of their team is made up of the likes of former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, Russian international midfielder Daler Kuzyaev and tricky Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun. Brazilian pair Malcom and Claudinho add an attacking threat from midfield, too.
It is Chelsea who remain heavy favourites all the same, with an array of attacking talent available to Tuchel and a well-organised defence in place which has conceded only once so far this season. Follow all the action at the conclusion of Young Boys vs Manchester United:
Penalty shout for United!
Young Boys 0 - 1 Man Utd
54 mins: Varane heads another ball out of the box and it’s wonderfully controlled by Pogba in midfield before he squirts it away to Fred. Fred gives it to Fernandes who plays a first time ball over the top up to Ronaldo. The bouncse does for centre-back Camara and Ronaldo is able to sprint into the box. Camara catches up with him, there’s a little shove in the back and Ronaldo goes down. He wants a penalty but the decision goes Young Boys’ way.
Young Boys 0 - 1 Man Utd
51 mins: Dalot concedes a corner but Varane heads it clear from the middle of the box. United look a lot more solid within this new shape with three at the back.
Young Boys 0 - 1 Man Utd
48 mins: It’s been a positive start from Man Utd to this second half. They look confident on the ball despite having one man less. Martins arrives late lunging into a tackle on Fernandes and he goes in the book as well.
Young Boys 0 - 1 Man Utd
Second half: Raphael Varane has come on for Manchester United replacing Donny van de Beek. That change means United will move into a back three with Shaw and Dalot acting as wingbacks.
Young Boys also make a change as Jordan Siebatcheu replaces Christian Sierro.
Sevilla vs RB Salzburg
In the other Champions League early kick off Sevilla are drawing 1-1 with RB Salzburg.
What’s remarkable about this game though is that there’s been four penalties in the first half. Both teams have scored one with Salzburg missing another two!
United down to 10-men
Aaron Wan Bissaka is the first Manchester United player to be shown a straight red card in a Champions League match since Nani against Real Madrid in March 2013.
Ronaldo scores again
It’s that time again.
In 68 Champions League appearances since turning 30, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 63 goals - 35 more than any other player has scored aged 30 or older in Champions League history.
He’s also got three goals in two games since returning to Manchester United.
Half-time: Young Boys 0 - 1 Man Utd
45+1 mins: Fassnacht is shown a yellow card for a tackle on Fred. De Gea boots it long and the whistle goes for half-time. The Red Devils have the lead but they’re down to 10-men after Aaron Wan Bissaka was sent off.
Lots to think about for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Young Boys 0 - 1 Man Utd
45 mins: Garcia swings another decent cross into the box for Young Boys but Harry Maguire is first to the ball. He knocks it down and Van de Beek completes the clearance.
One added minute to play.
Young Boys 0 - 1 Man Utd
42 mins: Young Boys need to develop a bit of patience. They’ve got a man advantage and can take longer on the ball to work it into the box. Sierro receives the ball about 25-yards out and shoots immediately drawing De Gea into a low save to his right. It’s comfortably work for the Man Utd goalkeeper.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies