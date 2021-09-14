✕ Close Tuchel on Chelsea Champions League defence

Chelsea begin the defence of their Champions League title with a group stage match at home to Zenit on Tuesday night. Thomas Tuchel’s side have started the Premier League campaign well, winning three of their four games and sitting as one of four clubs on 10 points at the top of the early table. In Europe, they are the side to be beaten this year having triumphed against Manchester City at the end of last term - and with the squad boosted by Romelu Lukaku’s arrival since then, there’s plenty of reason for optimism that they can go deep into the competition once more.

Zenit are not to be taken lightly in Group H, which also contains Juventus and Swedish side Malmo, with the St. Petersburg side having quickly gone top of their Premier League once more, unbeaten in seven at the start of 2021/22. The spine of their team is made up of the likes of former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, Russian international midfielder Daler Kuzyaev and tricky Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun. Brazilian pair Malcom and Claudinho add an attacking threat from midfield, too.

It is Chelsea who remain heavy favourites all the same, with an array of attacking talent available to Tuchel and a well-organised defence in place which has conceded only once so far this season. Follow all the action at the conclusion of Young Boys vs Manchester United: