Edouard Mendy is fully focused on Tuesday night’s Champions League fixture against Zenit after a stellar Premier League performance on Saturday.

The keeper made some superb saves to keep a clean sheet against Aston Villa and the form Mendy is in should bag him the starting spot in Chelsea’s fixture against Zenit.

“Another solid performance from the team in a tough game, above all a great atmosphere at home. Focus now on the next challenge Champions League,” Mendy wrote on Instagram.

The star will be looking to add another Champions League winners medal to his collection after claiming one last season with Chelsea.

But will they be able to go all the way again? Their title defence will kick-off at Stamford Bridge and here’s all you need to know about the fixture.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 14 September at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 2. Subscribers will be able to stream the game on the app or their website.

Team news

For Chelsea, they are without Christian Pulisic and it’s uncertain whether N’Golo Kante will be available.

For Zenit, a knee injury means they don’t have Magomed Ozdoyev and there’s doubt over whether Dmitri Christyakov will feature due to an ankle problem.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Mount

Zenit: Kritsyuk; Sutormin, Lovren, Rakitskiy, Santos; Erokhin, Kuzyaev, Claudinho, Malcom; Dzyuba, Azmoun

Odds

Chelsea - 1/6

Draw - 11/2

Zenit - 16/1

Prediction

The defending champions will be ruthless in their title defence and being at home will boost their performance even further. Zenit will put up a good fight but in the end Chelsea will come out on top. Chelsea 3-1 Zenit.