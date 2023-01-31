Hakim Ziyech eyes PSG move on deadline day as Chelsea push for Enzo Fernandez

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are keen to tie up a deal for Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season as the transfer deadline looms. L’Equipe reports he is keen on a move to the French capital rather than to another English club.

The Daily Star reports that Manchester United captain and England defender Harry Maguire has rejected a loan move to Inter Milan as he bids to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Tottenham have taken a step closer to a deal to bring in Spain defender Pedro Porro in a deal worth £39.5m from Sporting Lisbon according to the Telegraph.

Tottenham full-back Djed Spence is a target for French club Rennes, reports the Athletic.

And Arsenal are interested in trying to do a deal for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho with the Italian out of contract in the summer, reports Football London.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Anthony Elanga: Everton are keen on the Manchester United winger but they will face competition from Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven.

N’Golo Kante: The Chelsea midfielder is attracting interest from Liverpool.