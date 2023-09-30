Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

League One club Cheltenham pass 1,000 minutes of new season without a player scoring and set EFL record

Rock bottom without a win in league or cup this season, the Robins have set a new unwanted record

Karl Matchett
Saturday 30 September 2023 17:04
Comments
(Getty Images)

Strikers going through a lean spell or crisis of confidence in front of goal is nothing new, but League One club Cheltenham Town have taken matters to a whole new level this season - and not just their forwards.

The third-tier side are bottom of the table with just one point taken from their opening ten fixtures, but more notably, have failed to score a single goal in any of them.

Indeed, factoring in a 2-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup first round and a 4-1 reversal in the EFL Trophy to Bristol Rovers - where they did score, but only through an own goal - then they headed into their tenth game of the league campaign on Saturday afternoon just ten minutes shy of the 1,000-minute mark for 2023/24 without any of their own players finding the back of the net.

That milestone duly passed against Lincoln City, who were 2-0 up by half-time and ultimately won by the same scoreline - making Cheltenham the first-ever EFL team to fail to score in their opening ten league matches of a season.

They could also yet add their name to another long-standing record too, for the most league matches in a row without a goal.

Recommended

That remains at 11, set by Coventry City in 1919/20 and matched by Hartlepool United in 92/93. The Robins’ next league game, which they must score in to avoid joining those unwanted history-makers, is at home to Fleetwood Town - who themselves have only won once and are placed just above them in the League One relegation zone.

As such, Cheltenham will head into October with their top goalscorer - with one - being Bristol Rovers’ James Gibbons.

Somewhat inexplicably, the one point Cheltenham have earned this season came in a 0-0 draw with league leaders Portsmouth.

Cheltenham lost free-scoring forward Alfie May in the summer to Charlton, their all-time record scorer, but while the club may not have expected to replicate his volume of strikes through a single player, for nobody to score at all at this stage hints at somewhat deeper issues.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in