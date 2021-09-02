South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup return late on Thursday night and early hours Friday morning, with Chile hosting Brazil in the pick of the games.

Brazil are still hoping to be allowed to play several Premier League players who have so far been refused the chance to travel by their clubs, owing to the games taking part in red list countries which would require quarantine upon their return.

After six rounds of games, the Selecao are top of the Conmebol group and looking well-set to qualify early, having won all their matches - though they face second-placed Argentina next week, so won’t want to slip-up here.

Chile are seventh and outside the qualification places at present, having won just one of their games so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 2am (BST) on Friday 3 September at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago de Chile.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 2. It can be streamed via the Premier Player for subscribers.

What is the team news?

Chile are again likely to turn to their veterans including Arturo Vidal, who missed the last round of qualifiers, Claudio Bravo and Edu Vargas. Blackburn’s Ben Brereton and Watford’s Francisco Sierralta are both in the squad.

Brazil are without the injured Roberto Firmino, while Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fred and Raphinha are among the Premier League-based players who have so far not been allowed to travel. Claudinho, Guilherme Arana and new Atletico Madrid signing Matheus Cunha are all involved and looking for their first senior caps after starring at the Tokyo Olympics, where Brazil won gold.

Predicted line-ups

CHI - Bravo; Isla, Medel, Sierralta, Maripan, Mena; Pulgar, Aranguiz; Meneses, Vidal, Vargas

BRA - Weverton; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Arana; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Paqueta; Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Barbosa

Odds

Chile 16/5

Draw 12/5

Brazil 22/23

Prediction

One or two names missing for Chile, including Alexis Sanchez, will likely hurt them more than Brazil missing half a dozen of the England-based contingent. Far from easy task, but this Chile vintage is not in the greatest moment and the Selecao can make it seven out of seven. Chile 1-2 Brazil.