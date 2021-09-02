Brazil will attempt to make it seven wins from seven in World Cup qualifying when they head to Chile.

Tite’s Copa America finalists are top of the group and look set to comfortably reach Qatar 2022, though they will want to show a strength in depth this week if they are forced to play without their Premier League stars, as is currently set to be the case.

Chile have work to do to ensure they finish in the top four in Conmebol qualifying - or at least in fifth, which is a play-off spot - as they have won just one of their six games so far and sit seventh in the group.

La Roja failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, so setting the record straight is of utmost importance - and that starts with needing a positive result in Santiago.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 2am (BST) on Friday 3 September at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago de Chile.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 2. It can be streamed via the Premier Player for subscribers.

What is the team news?

Chile are again likely to turn to their veterans including Arturo Vidal, who missed the last round of qualifiers, Claudio Bravo and Edu Vargas. Blackburn’s Ben Brereton and Watford’s Francisco Sierralta are both in the squad.

Brazil are without the injured Roberto Firmino, while Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fred and Raphinha are among the Premier League-based players who have so far not been allowed to travel. Claudinho, Guilherme Arana and new Atletico Madrid signing Matheus Cunha are all involved and looking for their first senior caps after starring at the Tokyo Olympics, where Brazil won gold.

Predicted line-ups

CHI - Bravo; Isla, Medel, Sierralta, Maripan, Mena; Pulgar, Aranguiz; Meneses, Vidal, Vargas

BRA - Weverton; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Arana; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Paqueta; Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Barbosa

Odds

Chile 16/5

Draw 12/5

Brazil 22/23

Prediction

One or two names missing for Chile, including Alexis Sanchez, will likely hurt them more than Brazil missing half a dozen of the England-based contingent. Far from easy task, but this Chile vintage is not in the greatest moment and the Selecao can make it seven out of seven. Chile 1-2 Brazil.