Chloe Kelly completes permanent move to Arsenal after leaving Man City

Chloe Kelly has completed her permanent move to Arsenal after a successful loan spell last season.

The England international, who is currently at Euro 2025 with the Lionesses, spent eight years at the Gunners earlier in her career and rejoined the club in January after being frozen out at Manchester City.

Kelly, 27, rediscovered her form and impressed head coach Renee Slegers, making 13 appearances over the second half of last season and winning the Champions League by helping Arsenal beat Barcelona.

In Lisbon, Kelly credited Arsenal for helping to turn her season around and expressed her gratitude to the club after being in a “dark place”. Kelly left City upon the expiration of her contract and has reportedly signed a three-year deal with Arsenal.

Kelly said: "Putting pen to paper on a permanent contract at Arsenal is a standout moment for me. Learning from an incredible manager and continuing to build relationships with an excellent team is a journey I'm looking forward to continuing.

"I'm excited for more silverware at this special club and to bring more trophies back to north London to celebrate with our supporters. I've always said that Arsenal supporters are the best and to have them on my side singing my name means so much to me."

Slegers said: "I'm delighted that we've been able to make Chloe a permanent signing for us. She had a great impact for us and played an important role in what we achieved here last season, and I know she shares our ambition to compete for more."