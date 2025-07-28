Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lionesses hero Chloe Kelly declared she was “proud to be English” after her latest heroics delivered Euro 2025 glory in Basel.

Kelly converted the winning penalty in the shootout win over Spain, three years after scoring the winning goal in extra time in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

The 27-year-old admitted she almost quit football in January after being frozen out by Manchester City but has enjoyed a redemptive spell on the pitch.

Kelly scored a penalty to keep England alive in the quarter-final shootout over Sweden before converting a penalty rebound in the semi-final win over Italy.

Kelly told the BBC: "I am so proud of this team. So grateful to wear this badge. So proud to be English.

"I was cool, I was composed. I knew I was going to hit the back of the net. I don't miss penalties twice.

"Unbelievable. All the staff behind us and Sarina Wiegman - she has done it again. Unbelievable.

"It is going to be crazy. I hope the whole of England comes out to support us and shows their love to these girls as they deserve it."

Kelly had been dropped by Wiegman in February following her exit from Manchester City but quickly regained her place.

And she gave Wiegman credit for allowing her the opportunity to regain her spot in the squad following her loan move to Arsenal.

“She is bloody amazing. She is an incredible woman,” Kelly said. “What she has done for this country, we should all be so grateful for.

“What she has done for me, individually, she gave me hope, when I probably didn’t have any. She gave me an opportunity to represent my country again.

“I knew that I had to get game time, because representing England is never a given. But what she has done for the women’s game, not just in England, she has taken it to a whole other level.

“The work doesn’t go unnoticed from the staff that are behind her, they are incredible. people and I am so grateful to have worked with such amazing staff members.”