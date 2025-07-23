Chloe Kelly reacts to chaotic England comeback to secure place in Euro 2025 final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Match-winner Chloe Kelly says England's last-gasp comeback win over Italy was nothing more than the Lionesses deserved as they booked their place in the Euro 2025 final.

Kelly missed her 119th-minute penalty but tucked home the rebound as England overcame Le Azzurre 2-1, having been just seconds away from being knocked out in normal time.

Sarina Wiegman's side did it the hard way once again, breaking Italian hearts after such a resilient defensive performance.

"Unbelievable, such a great feeling," Kelly said. "This team deserves nothing but that. Three finals on the bounce and we want more. This is an unbelievable feeling.

“This team shows resilience again and we fight back. Hopefully we can make it a little bit easier for ourselves and don’t need that panic.

“We have hope, we have belief and we have the quality. We just need to keep at it and keep working hard in training to make sure we’re ready for next weekend.”

Kelly became the latest in Euro 2025 to fall foul of a missed penalty, with Laura Giuliani diving the right way to save.

However, it didn't matter as Kelly pounced on the rebound, winning it for England and keeping their hopes of defending their European crown alive.

“It wasn’t supposed to go like that, that penalty," she said. "I was ready for the rebound and ready for any opportunity given to me wearing an England badge.

"I was confident but the goalkeeper had done her homework. Luckily I got there for the tap in."

Kelly was not the only super-sub for Wiegman, who also brought on teenage sensation Michelle Agyemang with 12 minutes to play in a desperate bid to find an equaliser.

The move paid off, with Agyemang finishing from a goal-mouth scramble in the 96th minute to force extra time.

She nearly won the game herself, hitting the crossbar in extra time with an audacious volleyed lob.

“She is unbelievable," Kelly said. "She should have scored again, that one that hit the crossbar. "She’s an unbelievable player and she’s got the world at her feet. A young player with a bright future and I’m buzzing for her.

England will now have the chance to defend their European crown when they face either Germany or Spain on Sunday.