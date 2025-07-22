Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s substitutes inspired once again to complete an unbelievable turnaround against Italy and book their place in a third consecutive major final at Euro 2025.

The Lionesses suffered another early setback when Barbara Bonansea punished sloppy defending in the first half and Le Azzurre held firm until the 96th minute in Geneva.

A positive response in the second half, after Sarina Wiegman had screamed at her side to “wake up!”, saw Lauren Hemp miscue twice, before Wiegman sent on Beth Mead, Michelle Agyemang, Chloe Kelly and Aggie Beever-Jones in a desperate attempt to find an equaliser.

But just as their luck appeared destined to run out, a chaotic penalty-area scramble saw Agyemang pounce with a slick, low finish to force extra-time.

The game looked set for penalties, with Agyemang’s outrageous lob coming off the bar in what seemed like the last big chance to win it in open play.

That was until Beth Mead was dragged down to win England a late penalty, the rebound of which Chloe Kelly was able to convert in the 119th-minute, with Wiegman’s side doing it the hard way once again to take their European title defence to the final day.

Here are how the England players rated from their 2-1 semi-final win in Geneva:

Hannah Hampton, 7

England’s new No 1 did her job when called upon, aptly collecting crosses when Italy tried to threaten, while also passing out from the back with precision.

Little she could do for the goal, which was more the fault of her back four - but still not a good look to concede your first shot on target.

Dove out to collect a defence-splitting cross in the first minutes of the second period, before standing firm to spare Morgan’s blushes. Then produced a huge double save at the death to keep England in the contest - a crucial intervention it proved.

Lucy Bronze, 5

A bit hot and heavy to start, flying up the pitch to try and put pressure on the Italy defence but falling foul of diving in on a couple of occasions - perhaps lucky to escape an early caution.

She nevertheless enjoyed the freedom to move forward down the right, linking up with James and Walsh when she can. But it’s at the back where there’s a lot to be desired for the goal, failing to read the delivery properly and allowing the ball to pass her and reach Bonansea, who does not need a second invitation to smash home from the edge of the six-yard box.

Not much improved after the break, with attacking contributions often proving wasteful - a heavy touch in the box after linking up with Mead with particularly frustrating. Despite a poor performance, she nearly became the hero as she latches onto a corner at the back post - but her header was cleared off the line.

Her experience came through in extra time as England turned it around.

open image in gallery Lucy Bronze was at fault for Italy’s first goal ( Getty Images )

Leah Williamson, 5

Helped prevent Italy from getting a touch in the England box for the first half an hour - but is also significantly at fault for the goal, completely misreading the cross and stepping too far up, allowing it to pass between her and Hampton and into the feet of Bonansea.

Fought tooth and nail to chase down Cantore after Morgan was caught out, putting the Italian under pressure to force an imperfect shot. Still a bit shaky as the game continued. Subbed.

Esme Morgan, 6

In the team in place of Carter, she quickly looked to prove her worth. She used her pace to get across to cover for Walsh, showing a burst of speed that has been lacking from this England back four this tournament.

However, she’s done by the one-two for the goal, caught out of position after Greenwood was beaten too easily from the throw. Later had her blushes spared by her keeper after allowing Sofia Cantore to run in on goal. Booked in second half stoppage time.

open image in gallery Esme Morgan started in place of Jess Carter for England ( The FA via Getty Images )

Alex Greenwood, 5

Became targeted by Italy as Le Azzurre grew into the game and was beaten too easily down the left in the build-up to their opener. Far too close to her opponent, who quickly darts past her and suddenly gives the Italians a numerical advantage.

Redeemed herself partially by dealing with an awkward bounce in the area on the brink of half-time, but a wild attempt from the edge of the box wastes a decent opportunity soon after the restart. Subbed.

Ella Toone, 7

Started brightly, looking to connect defence to attack as England began to threaten. Influence waned, as it did with the entire midfield, after Italy took the lead, but she picked up a bit after the break, with a wonderful looping cross finding an unmarked Hemp at the back post - only for the Man City forward to head over.

Nearly helped force an own goal in extra time, delivering towards Beever-Jones and nearly seeing the resulting ricochet off an Italian shin crawl across the line. A lot of running from the Manchester United star - she gave it her all.

open image in gallery Ella Toone emptied the tank against Italy ( REUTERS )

Keira Walsh, 6

She tried to bend one in from the edge of the box, looking to produce a moment of magic to level things after being all but absent for the opening half. Distribution had a hell of a lot to be desired in that first 45, but was significantly better after the restart - going on a dazzling run through the Italian core and firing just wide of the post as she became the heart of England’s attempted fightback. Evidently began to tire as the game entered its dying stages, though. Subbed.

Georgia Stanway, 5

Overrun and bypassed by a stronger Italy midfield in the first half. Slightly improved after the restart but the least influential of the three. Finds space from 25 yards out with England entering into squeaky-bum time - we know how good she can be from range - but blazes wildly over. Subbed.

Lauren James, 5

Had the first shot on target of the game as she latched onto a Hemp delivery - straight down the throat of Italy stopper Laura Giuliani - but often involved in build-up from deeper down that right-hand side. Then had a huge opportunity to strike England level just minutes after falling behind, but her effort from central lacked conviction as she tried to bend it round the Italy body, easily parried away.

A real lack of clinical finishing when it mattered. Subbed, reappearing after half-time with ice around her ankle.

open image in gallery Lauren James picked up an injury and was subbed at half-time ( REUTERS )

Alessia Russo, 5

First big chance of the evening fell to her feet as she twisted the Italy defence inside out with a nice half-turn in the box, before firing just wide. It was a solid early attempt, but her influence drastically waned as Italy grew in confidence.

She became surrounded by two or three green shirts constantly, desperately defending their lead, and it meant her impact grew non-existent. Subbed.

Lauren Hemp, 7

A useful outlet down the left early on as England started brightly. Whipped in a teasing cross for James, who managed to direct a deft effort goalwards in what was the first half-chance of the game. Linked up with the Chelsea winger once more after her team fell behind, slipping James in behind with a brilliant pass - all that was lacking was the finish.

But as she took the role of finisher early in the second half, she failed to find her shooting boots - directing a simple header onto the roof of the net when unmarked at the back post, before dawdling over the ball when it fell to her in a dangerous position.

It seemed her shortfalls into front of goal could prove detrimental for England - but as she delivered a dangerous cross to trouble the keeper in stoppage time, she sparked Agyemang’s miraculous equaliser. A huge contribution to keep England in the tournament.

open image in gallery Lauren Hemp peppered the Italy box with crosses but her finishing had a lot to be desired ( AFP via Getty Images )

Substitutes

Beth Mead, 6 (45’): Her introduction offered something different to James down the right - bringing on a poacher and taking emphases away from pace. But she remained largely on the fringes for her entire hour-plus cameo... at least until she won the 117th-minute penalty!

Chloe Kelly, 8 (78’): Huge reception to the introduction of England’s super-sub, but was it too late from Wiegman? It seemed so, with the Arsenal star unable to make her trademark impact against this resilient Italy defence - at least in normal time. But she was given 30 more minutes to make an impact thanks to a certain teenage hero, and it had to be her, didn’t it. She missed her penalty but was there to tuck in the rebound with seconds of extra time to go.

Michelle Agyemang, 9 (84’): The teenage sensation, sent on to deliver England a miracle. AND SHE DOES IT! In the sixth minute of seven added on, she finds the composure to fire past Giuliani - elation for the Lionesses, absolute agony for Italy. Remained a problem for Le Azzurre throughout extra time, and came inches from bringing about one of the great England moments. Chasing down a ball over the top, she tried an outrageous lob on the volley from a tight angle, only to see her effort come back off the bar. That would’ve been some winner. A sublime cameo from the breakout star.

Aggie Beever-Jones, 7 (84’): A live wire going forward, she could have won it at the death with an effort that flies just wide of Giuliani’s goal as the late subs threatened to steal the show. Nearly forced an own goal in extra time.

Grace Clinton, 6 (106’): Brought on to try and make the difference. Part of the team that turned it around in the end.

Jess Carter (120+1’): Fantastic moment.