Lauren James suffers injury blow as Lionesses fight for place in Euro 2025 final

James was replaced at half-time and reappeared with ice around her ankle

Will Castle
Tuesday 22 July 2025 21:21 BST
(REUTERS)

The Lionesses have been dealt their latest injury blow after Lauren James was forced off midway through their Euro 2025 semi-final clash with Italy.

The Chelsea winger has been key to Sarina Wiegman’s hopes of defending their European crown but endured a difficult first half in Geneva, with a lack of clinical finishing contributing to the deficit England found themselves chasing at the break.

But as the team reappeared to fight for their place in the final after half-time, James was made notable by her absence.

She was seen with ice around her ankle, with Arsenal forward Beth Mead replacing her in the front line.

“She looked like [she was struggling with a knock] in the first half, but we've got some experience now,” pundit Ian Wright said on ITV. “I would match them up with 3-5-2.”

The predicted change of system came after a difficult first 45 minutes for the Lionesses, which saw them fall 1-0 down to dark horses Italy.

The goal stemmed from a catastrophe at the back, with Alex Greenwood, Leah Williamson and Lucy Bronze all at fault as Barbara Bonansea fired in at the back post.

England are now in a race against time to salvage their Euro 2025 hopes as they eye a place in Sunday’s final.

