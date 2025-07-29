Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s Euro 2025 hero Chloe Kelly has apologised for swearing on stage during the victory celebrations in central London on Tuesday.

The England squad embarked on an open-top bus parade with the European Championship trophy after beating world champions Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The bus travelled down The Mall where thousands of fans packed the roadside to catch a glimpse of the Lionesses. Crowds standing 20 to 30 deep in places filled the route, many holding young children aloft to catch sight of the players as they waved, danced and filmed the scene from the top deck of their buses.

The two buses, emblazoned with the word “Champions”, followed a marching band to a stage in front of Buckingham Palace.

Several players took the microphone to address the crowd, including Kelly, scorer of England’s winning penalty, who said with a grin: “Thank you to everyone that got out to support us, whether that’s out in Switzerland or here today. It’s so f****** special.”

Later she posted on Instagram: “Ooops. Emotions got the better of me. Sorry for the F bomb. love CK x.”

open image in gallery Thousands came out to greet the Lionesses ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Kelly, right, celebrates with fans on The Mall ( Getty Images )

Earlier her captain Leah Williamson had taken a slightly more professional approach to public speaking.

"Everything we do, obviously we do it for us and our team, but we do it for the country and we do it for young girls," Williamson said after the players had made their way to the stage to address the flag-waving supporters. “Thank you so much for being with us. Stay with us, this story is not done yet.”

The celebrations kicked off on Monday when the team arrived home, greeted by excited fans who defied instructions not to gather at the airport. The deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, later hosted them at a reception at No 10 Downing Street.

Starmer, who missed the reception as he was in Scotland meeting US President Donald Trump, congratulated the players again on social media late on Monday, posting on X: “Back-to-back tournament wins. Inspiring the next generation. History makers.”