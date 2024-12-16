Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola: West Ham penalty contradicted referees’ advice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Unhappy Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola claimed a controversial penalty awarded to West Ham in a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium directly contradicted advice given by Premier League referees.

Following VAR intervention, match official Chris Kavanagh penalised Cherries midfielder Tyler Adams after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross brushed his outstretched arm.

Hammers substitute Niclas Fullkrug almost headed home Wan-Bissaka’s right-wing delivery, with Adams’ adjudged infringement going unnoticed by most inside the ground.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta subsequently converted the contentious 87th-minute spot-kick before Enes Unal’s stunning 90th-minute free-kick salvaged a point for the hosts.

Referring to conversations with Professional Game Match Officials Limited before the current campaign, Iraola said: “I’m very, very disappointed with the penalty because it’s an action that we spoke before the season started with the referees.

“They gave expressly the instruction not to tell our players to defend with their hands behind their back because it was not natural.

“I said ‘OK, we give these instructions (to put hands behind backs) because it’s costing us penalties’ and he’s gone, ‘no, don’t worry, it’s natural, it’s not going to cost you’. Bam, the first one: penalty.

“It’s obviously natural because everyone that has played football (knows) you go running to block a shot, a cross, you finish with one hand down, one up, it’s like this always.

“It doesn’t change a lot the trajectory, they almost scored a goal with the header from Fullkrug and I’m very disappointed.

“Nobody noticed live, I think. But it’s not that nobody noticed, it’s that you have expressly told us that the defenders cannot defend with their hands behind their back because we don’t want the game like this.

“What do I do next week? What do I tell the defenders?”

Paqueta coolly dispatched the ball into the bottom-right corner from 12 yards to spark wild scenes in the away end but the Hammers’ joy was short-lived.

Iraola was not surprised to see Cherries substitute Unal fire a spectacular set-piece into the top-left corner from around 30 yards during the thrilling finale.

“I think everyone involved in the team straight away was thinking ‘this is going to be close’ because he trains a lot,” said Iraola.

“He’s our specialist and the consistency is good.

“It’s always difficult because it was quite far but I think everyone felt that if it’s not a goal, it’s going to get close.”

Cherries forward Antoine Semenyo and Hammers captain Jarrod Bowen each hit the woodwork in an opening period edged by the visitors.

The hosts improved following the restart and wasted a series a second-half chances before the late twists.

Bournemouth climbed to sixth – to sit above Aston Villa on goal difference – while West Ham remained 14th.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui, who enjoyed a much-needed 2-1 win over Wolves last Monday, said: “It was a pity for us because we were very close to achieving the three points. But it’s true that Unal scored a fantastic free-kick.

“It has been a very demanding match for both teams. We did very, very well in a lot of minutes. We were better than them in the first half.

“We had more expected goals than them in all the match, despite them having more shots.

“I think very positive things about the team. The team showed a very good behaviour.”