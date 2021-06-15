Christian Eriksen confirmed he is “OK” and recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener versus Finland.

Eriksen was given emergency CPR on the pitch during Saturday’s match in Copenhagen which was temporarily suspended as the 29-year-old was taken to Rigshospitalet, a hospital near Parken Stadium.

Now recovering, the Inter Milan midfielder thanked people for the outpour of support he has since received in a message on social media.

“Hello everyone, big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family,” Eriksen posted.

“I’m fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian.”

Eriken’s agent, Martin Schoots, told Italian newspaper Gazzetta on Sunday that the Dane was in good spirits and happy after seeing the support he received.

It’s a far cry from the situation on Saturday, as Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said Eriksen was “gone” - but swift treatment on the field of play and by hospital staff meant the midfielder was stabilised.

The medical staff’s incredible reaction saved Eriksen’s life, and Denmark captain Simon Kjaer’s first aid skills proved vital to help his teammate. The defender reacted instantly to Eriksen’s sudden collapse as he cleared his teammate’s airways and started the life-saving CPR process, which was continued by the medical staff along with a defibrillator.

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said it was “so damn nice” to be able to see Eriksen in hospital, and that seeing the midfielder conscious and OK was helpful following the traumatic events of Saturday.

Schmeichel added that he and his countrymen will attempt to win the Euros for Eriksen.

“We’re still in the tournament. Now, we have to try and see if we can win this and do it for Christian and do it for all the fans who sat with us and were just as powerless in the situation as we were.

“I have no doubt that this team has the unity, the strength to be able to come together and go out and do something special.”

Schmeichel’s father, Manchester United legend Peter, claimed Denmark’s players did not want to restart the game against Finland, which both Kasper and striker Martin Braithwaite have agreed with.

“We were put in a position I don’t think we should have been put in. It probably required that someone above us had said it was not the time to make a decision and maybe should wait for the next day.”