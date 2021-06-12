Christian Eriksen is “awake” and has been “transferred to the hospital and been stabilised” after collapsing on the pitch during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland.

The Inter Milan midfielder stumbled forward in the 43rd minute and then fell to the turf as Thomas Delaney looked to throw the ball towards him to restart play in the Group B fixture.

The Danish Football Association confirmed Eriksen is “awake” and is currently receiving further examinations at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

Denmark vs Finland LIVE: Euro 2020 game suspended after Christian Eriksen collapses on the pitch

After Eriksen collapsed, English referee Anthony Taylor, alongside Danish players Delaney and Martin Braithwaite, among others, immediately waived towards the medical team to rush onto the pitch to assist the 29-year-old.

Eriksen was quickly given CPR by medics, with both sets of players looking on with great concern.

The match at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen was soon postponed.

And Taylor signalled to the players to return to the dressing rooms as medical attention continued on the pitch.

Denmark players shield Christian Eriksen while he receives medical attention (Reuters)

Simon Kjaer and Kasper Schmeichel could be seen consoling Eriksen’s partner on the side of the pitch.

Uefa has confirmed the game has been “suspended”, due to a “medical emergency”, while another statement confirmed a “crisis meeting” has taken place between both teams and match officials.

The statement read: “Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

Eriksen’s former club Tottenham wrote on Twitter: “All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family.”

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch (Reuters)

While an England statement read: “Our thoughts this evening are with Christian Eriksen and his family, and all connected with the Danish Football Union.”

More to follow...