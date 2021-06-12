Christian Eriksen: Romelu Lukaku dedicates Belgium Euro 2020 goal to Inter Milan teammate

The Belgian striker swivelled before driving home the opener at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg

Jack Rathborn@JackRathborn
Saturday 12 June 2021 20:25
<p>Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates</p>

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates

(Getty)

Romelu Lukaku has dedicated his opening goal for Belgium at Euro 2020 to Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen.

The Belgian forward ran towards a television camera to celebrate before shouting: “Chris, Chris, I love you!”

It was the first goal of the tournament for the Red Devils, who enter as one of the favourites to win it all.

More to follow...

