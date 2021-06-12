Christian Eriksen: Romelu Lukaku dedicates Belgium Euro 2020 goal to Inter Milan teammate
The Belgian striker swivelled before driving home the opener at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg
Saturday 12 June 2021 20:25 comments
Romelu Lukaku has dedicated his opening goal for Belgium at Euro 2020 to Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen.
The Belgian forward ran towards a television camera to celebrate before shouting: “Chris, Chris, I love you!”
It was the first goal of the tournament for the Red Devils, who enter as one of the favourites to win it all.
