Football players and fans from around the world sent messages of support to Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland.

Fabrice Muamba, who suffered a cardiac arrest while playing in an FA Cup game in 2012, was among those offering thoughts and prayers on social media.

The former Bolton Wanders player tweeted simply: "Please God."

Eriksen's current club Inter Milan and former clubs Tottenham and Ajax also issued messages of support, with Spurs tweeting: "All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family."

Similar expressions of solidarity came from former England players Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville as well as current England players Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford.

Further messages of support came from culture secretary Oliver Dowden, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and shadow justice secretary David Lammy. Mr Dowden said: “Awful scenes at Denmark v Finland Euros game. Thoughts with Christian Eriksen and his family.”

Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams visibly distressed.

The Danish international midfielder underwent prolonged treatment on the pitch before being taken away on a stretcher. It was later confirmed that he was awake and in a stable condition in hospital.

Former Spurs striker Gary Lineker, who was in the BBC studio to cover the match, tweeted: “Thank heavens. Some hope. Thoughts are with him and his family.”

After both teams left the pitch, fans inside the stadium chanted “Christian Eriksen” before erupting in applause. The match was eventually restarted at 7.30pm UK time following consultation with both teams.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said in a statement: “Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith.

“At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully.”