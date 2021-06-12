Denmark vs Finland LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and latest build-up today
Denmark open up their Euro 2020 campaign against Finland in Copenhagen.
The Danes are much-fancied given their home advantage and possess many of the key elements for a team to go far in an international tournament, starting with Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel, a solid goalkeeper between the sticks, while Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen should provide a spark in midfield.
The former Tottenham star said: “It’s probably because we’ve got good results, played football that’s worth watching and won some matches that we take with us. We have a lot of confidence, but to go and win, that’s what we have to do if we want to go far. I think there’s a lot of bumps we need to get over first.”
Coach Kasper Hjulmand, who has taken over the reins after Age Hareide, orchestrated the successful Euro qualifying campaign, made the bold claim that this summer’s tournament will be the biggest thing ever to happen on Danish soil: “We are in a good place, we have a good balance in the squad. We are well-prepared, we are full of energy, we are excited, we are confident and respectful of our opponent. We are where we need to be.”
Meanwhile most of Finland’s hopes will rest on Norwich striker Teemo Pukki, with the nation boosted after he declared himself fit to lead the line: “I’ve been training normally for the past week and a half, as all the other players have, and I played 30 minutes in the last preparation game, I haven’t had any issues with the ankle and I’m ready to play as much as the coach will allow me to.”
Euro 2020: Wales 0 - 0 Switzerland
24 mins: There are too many balls coming into the Welsh penalty area for Rob Page’s liking. Switzerland send it out to the right wing where a cross is defended by Connor Roberts. His clearance drops for Granit Xhaka who takes a shot from range but pulls it wide of the right hand post.
Euro 2020: SAVE! Ward keeps out Schar!
Wales 0 - 0 Switzerland
21 mins: It’s good positioning from Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward after Switzerland win a corner. The set piece is whipped into the near post where the ball bounces just in front of Fabian Schar who cheekily back heels it towards goal and forces Ward block the effort with his right foot.
Euro 2020: Wales 0 - 0 Switzerland
18 mins: Wales are playing with 10-men at the minutes as Kieffer Moore is off the pitch receiving some treatment. He challenged for an aerial ball and clashed heads causing a small cut on his forehead. The medical staff are dabbing away to stop the bleeding and the Welsh forward will be okay to continue.
Euro 2020: SAVE! Sommer denies Moore with a strong right hand
Wales 0 - 0 Switzerland
15 mins: That’s the first real chance of the match and it falls to Kieffer Moore. Ben Davies sends the ball out to Dan James on the left hand side and the Manchester United man decides to take on Kevin Mbabu. He injects a bit of pace into his run to allow him to get in front of the defender and flick a neat ball into the middle of the box. Moore meets it with a well guided header that’s heading into the back of the net but Yann Sommer sticks out a right hand, jumps towards the ball, and palms it over the crossbar. Great save!
Euro 2020: Wales 0 - 0 Switzerland
12 mins: Gareth Bale gets into the action with a run to the touchline on the Welsh right hand side. His first touch is superb and takes the ball away from Rodriguez, just far enough to allow Bale to send a cross to the back post. The ball curls towards the goal and no-one can get on the end of the pass so it goes out for a goal kick.
Euro 2020: Wales 0 - 0 Switzerland
9 mins: The corner is well defended by Wales but Switzerland are able to regain possession after Dan James’s attempted counter-attack is stopped. Rob Page’s side are set up to counter, they’re defending deep and looking to use the pace of James and Gareth Bale. Shaqiri swings a left-footed cross into the box looking for Breel Embolo but Joe Rodon once again gets in front of his man to head the ball away.
Euro 2020: Wales 0 - 0 Switzerland
6 mins: Ricardo Rodriguez sticks to the touchline on Switzerland’s left side. He’s shown plenty of intent to get forward and brings the ball to the side of the box. Wales don’t close him down and Rodriguez is able to swing left-footed cross into the back post. Kevin Mbabu jumps higher than Ben Davies and wins a corner for the Swiss.
Euro 2020: Wales 0 - 0 Switzerland
3 mins: A watchful start from Switzerland almost sees Xherdan Shaqiri slip the ball in behind for Breel Embolo but Joe Rodon has it covered. The Swiss knock the ball back to Yann Sommer but his aerial ball into the middle of the pitch is won by Wales. Dan James makes a run down the left side and receives the ball before sending an early cross into the box. Kieffer Moore is the target but Sommer manages to cling on to the ball and smother it.
Euro 2020: Wales 0 - 0 Switzerland
Kick off: Disappointingly referee Clément Turpin brings the ball out himself, the players from both sides take the knee before Switzerland get the game started.
Euro 2020: Wales vs Switzerland
The national anthems are played with the Welsh players giving it a good go much to the delight of the fans in attendance. The real question now is will a little remote control car bring the ball out again?
