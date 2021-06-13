Fans and players watched on in horror as Denmark's star Christian Eriksen collapsed in their Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and “was gone” before being resuscitated on the pitch at Saturday’s Euro 2020 game, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said on Sunday.

Boesen led the work in giving the player CPR after he collapsed during the game against Finland on Saturday.

“We got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast.”

The Inter Milan midfielder is in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital.