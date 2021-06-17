Christian Eriksen to be fitted with monitoring device after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen will be fitted with a monitoring device following his cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Eriksen’s life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was restarted with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital.

Eriksen has agreed with the recommendation by specialists in Copenhagen, where he remains in hospital under observation, to have an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator).

“National team doctor Morten Boersen has been in contact with the cardiac specialist ... and Christian Eriksen and this is the latest,” a statement from the Danish Football Association read. “After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter). This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan moreover been confirmed by specialist nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment. We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy.”

Romelu Lukaku has said Belgium will kick the ball out in the 10th minute of their game against Denmark on Thursday to applaud Eriksen, the Danish No10.

“After 10 minutes of the match, we will put the ball in touch to applaud,” Lukaku said. “Several players from our country have played with him but we will be there to win and that is the most important.”