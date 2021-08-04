Christian Eriksen back at Inter Milan to start ‘recovery programme’ after Euro 2020 collapse

Christian Eriksen has returned to Inter Milan for a meeting at the Suning Training Centre, the club reports.

The Danish playmaker collapsed at Euro 2020 in his nation’s opening game, sitting out the rest of the tournament as the country, spurred on by his gradual recovery, reached the semi-finals.

There were initially doubts about him returning to the sport, but the Nerrazzuri say he will be following a “recovery programme” designed by his doctors.

The statement read:

“The Danish midfielder met the club directors, the coach, team-mates and all of the staff present. Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape.

“He will now follow the recovery programme put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also co-ordinate the clinical follow-up. The Inter medical staff will naturally be kept informed and up to date throughout the process.”

There is no confirmation of whether he will indeed return to action, nor a timescale for him to potentially train again.

Eriksen moved to Inter from Tottenham in January 2020 and was part of the title-winning team in Serie A last season, before his on-pitch incident over summer.

Anthony Taylor, referee in that game between Denmark and Finland, has hailed Eriksen’s captain Simon Kjaer and the medical response team as the “real heroes” of the moment.