Christian Eriksen says he still has “major ambitions in the game” after Manchester United confirmed the signing of the Denmark international on a three-year contract.

The 30-year-old midfielder agreed personal terms with the club earlier this month and his pre-existing relationship with new United manager Erik ten Hag proved decisive to the deal.

Eriksen was a free agent after his short-term contract with Brentford expired at the end of last season and although the west London club were keen to re-sign the former Tottenham Hotspur player, United won the race for his signature.

Eriksen trained with Ten Hag’s Ajax squad last season when he returned to football after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020. The midfielder completed a stunning comeback when he helped Brentford avoid relegation from the Premier League last season and said Old Trafford was the “perfect place to continue my journey”.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started,” Eriksen said. “I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future.

“I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

He becomes the second signing of the Ten Hag era, following the left back Tyrell Malacia.

“Christian has been one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe throughout his career,” said United’s football director John Murtough. “It is no surprise that he had so many options this summer, so we are really happy that he was convinced that this is the right club for him.

“In addition to his outstanding technique, Christian will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad, and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of these qualities on the pitch this coming season and beyond.”