Chelsea complete signing of France forward Christopher Nkunku for reported £63m

The 25-year-old scored 23 goals in 36 games for RB Leipzig last season.

Rob O'Connor
Tuesday 20 June 2023 10:43
Christopher Nkunku has joined Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

Chelsea have completed the signing of France international Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

The 25-year-old made a pre-contract agreement to join the club in December but has now completed the move for a reported £63million.

He scored 23 goals in 36 games for the Bundesliga side last season and becomes the first major arrival at Stamford Bridge since Mauricio Pochettino was confirmed as the club’s new manager.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea,” Nkunku told the club’s website.

“A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and team-mates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.”

