Chelsea have completed the signing of France football international Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, landing the versatile attacker for around a reported £52million.

He becomes the first signing for the club since Mauricio Pochettino was confirmed as the new manager, with both men set to officially join the Stamford Bridge club on 1 July.

Nkunku, age 25, came through the ranks at PSG before heading to Leipzig where he scored 23 goals last season.

He has won ten caps for the French national team, though missed out on a place at the World Cup in November and December due to a knee injury.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea,' said Nkunku upon signing. “A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.

“Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt.”

Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: “Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad.

“He has demonstrated his ability at the highest level with RB Leipzig and France and we look forward to him joining up with his new teammates ahead of the new season.”

Nkunku, who has signed a six-year contract, can play anywhere in the forward lines. Initially a wide attacking midfielder, he has been a regular both as a roving centre-forward and an advanced midfielder for Leipzig, while also playing in support of a striker in the flexible systems of Jesse Marsch and Julian Nagelsmann at the club.