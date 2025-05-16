Who will win the FA Cup? Have your say as Crystal Palace take on Manchester City
Crystal Palace face Manchester City in the FA Cup Final at Wembley, aiming to make history and lift the trophy for the first time against the reigning champions
Crystal Palace are chasing their first-ever major trophy as they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup Final at Wembley this weekend.
It marks the south London club’s third appearance in the final, having fallen short against Manchester United in both 1990 and 2016. On Saturday, they’re hoping to finally end a 119-year wait for silverware.
Palace return to Wembley with belief and momentum after a dominant 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the semi-finals. Manager Oliver Glasner is calling on the Eagles' faithful to help push his side over the line against last season’s Premier League champions.
City, hunting yet another trophy under Pep Guardiola, enter the final as clear favourites. But Glasner believes Palace have shown they belong on this stage – and are more than capable of upsetting the odds.
“We’ve faced Manchester City three times since I arrived,” Glasner said. “We scored twice in each game. That shows our attacking threat, but we also need to tighten up defensively. You can’t concede four or five and expect to win – not against them.”
The Austrian insists his players should see the occasion as an opportunity, not a burden. City, for their part, bring firepower, experience, and a history of rising to the occasion.
So, who lifts the FA Cup under the Wembley arch – the history-chasers from south London or the serial winners from Manchester? Vote in the poll below and share your prediction in the comments.
