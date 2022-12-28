Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1672250943

Clermont vs Lille LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade Gabriel Montpied

Sports Staff
Wednesday 28 December 2022 17:00
Comments
A general view of Stade Gabriel Montpied
A general view of Stade Gabriel Montpied
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Clermont take on Lille in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1672250828

Clermont vs Lille

Foul by Angel Gomes (Lille).

28 December 2022 18:07
1672250692

Clermont vs Lille

Johan Gastien (Clermont) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28 December 2022 18:04
1672250690

Clermont vs Lille

Benjamin André (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28 December 2022 18:04
1672250541

Clermont vs Lille

Attempt missed. Alan Virginius (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box.

28 December 2022 18:02
1672250511

Clermont vs Lille

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Maximiliano Caufriez.

28 December 2022 18:01
1672250500

Clermont vs Lille

28 December 2022 18:01
1672250419

Clermont vs Lille

First Half begins.

28 December 2022 18:00
1672247575

Clermont vs Lille

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

28 December 2022 17:12
1672246935

Clermont vs Lille

28 December 2022 17:02
1672246806

Clermont vs Lille

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

28 December 2022 17:00

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in