Liveupdated1685220844

Clermont vs Lorient LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Gabriel Montpied

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 19:00
A general view of Stade Gabriel Montpied
(Getty Images)

1685220777

Clermont vs Lorient

Match ends, Clermont 2, Lorient 0.

27 May 2023 21:52
1685220615

Clermont vs Lorient

Second Half ends, Clermont 2, Lorient 0.

27 May 2023 21:50
1685220481

Clermont vs Lorient

Montassar Talbi (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 May 2023 21:48
1685220443

Clermont vs Lorient

Attempt missed. Elbasan Rashani (Clermont) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Muhammed Cham.

27 May 2023 21:47
1685220308

Clermont vs Lorient

Romain Faivre (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 May 2023 21:45
1685220126

Clermont vs Lorient

Siriné Doucouré (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 May 2023 21:42
1685220088

Clermont vs Lorient

Corner, Clermont. Conceded by Montassar Talbi.

27 May 2023 21:41
1685220026

Clermont vs Lorient

Offside, Lorient. Siriné Doucouré tries a through ball, but Ayman Kari is caught offside.

27 May 2023 21:40
1685220006

Clermont vs Lorient

Attempt blocked. Muhammed Cham (Clermont) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

27 May 2023 21:40
1685219940

Clermont vs Lorient

Foul by Ayman Kari (Lorient).

27 May 2023 21:39

