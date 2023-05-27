Clermont vs Lorient LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade Gabriel Montpied
Follow live coverage as Clermont take on Lorient in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Clermont vs Lorient
Match ends, Clermont 2, Lorient 0.
Clermont vs Lorient
Second Half ends, Clermont 2, Lorient 0.
Clermont vs Lorient
Montassar Talbi (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Clermont vs Lorient
Attempt missed. Elbasan Rashani (Clermont) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Muhammed Cham.
Clermont vs Lorient
Romain Faivre (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Clermont vs Lorient
Siriné Doucouré (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Clermont vs Lorient
Corner, Clermont. Conceded by Montassar Talbi.
Clermont vs Lorient
Offside, Lorient. Siriné Doucouré tries a through ball, but Ayman Kari is caught offside.
Clermont vs Lorient
Attempt blocked. Muhammed Cham (Clermont) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Clermont vs Lorient
Foul by Ayman Kari (Lorient).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies