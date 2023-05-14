Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade Gabriel Montpied
Follow live coverage as Clermont take on Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais
Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais
Match ends, Clermont 2, Lyon 1.
Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais
Second Half ends, Clermont 2, Lyon 1.
Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais
Elbasan Rashani (Clermont) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais
Anthony Lopes (Lyon) is shown the yellow card.
Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais
Offside, Clermont. Johan Gastien tries a through ball, but Muhammed Cham is caught offside.
Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais
Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais
Offside, Clermont. Elbasan Rashani tries a through ball, but Muhammed Cham is caught offside.
Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais
Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais
Attempt saved. Neto Borges (Clermont) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mory Diaw.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies