Liveupdated1684069263

Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Gabriel Montpied

Sports Staff
Sunday 14 May 2023 11:00
A general view of Stade Gabriel Montpied
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Clermont take on Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1684069253

Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais

14 May 2023 14:00
1684069040

Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais

Match ends, Clermont 2, Lyon 1.

14 May 2023 13:57
1684069002

Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais

Second Half ends, Clermont 2, Lyon 1.

14 May 2023 13:56
1684068999

Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais

Elbasan Rashani (Clermont) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14 May 2023 13:56
1684068993

Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais

Anthony Lopes (Lyon) is shown the yellow card.

14 May 2023 13:56
1684068942

Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais

Offside, Clermont. Johan Gastien tries a through ball, but Muhammed Cham is caught offside.

14 May 2023 13:55
1684068939

Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais

14 May 2023 13:55
1684068934

Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais

Offside, Clermont. Elbasan Rashani tries a through ball, but Muhammed Cham is caught offside.

14 May 2023 13:55
1684068860

Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais

Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

14 May 2023 13:54
1684068849

Clermont vs Olympique Lyonnais

Attempt saved. Neto Borges (Clermont) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mory Diaw.

14 May 2023 13:54

