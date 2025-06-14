Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There are 32 of the best football teams from across the globe playing in the Club World Cup over the coming weeks.

The contest will see various clubs from all six confederations combining to produce Fifa’s ultimate goal of crowning the champions of the world at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Much of the tournament is made up from teams in Europe and South America, where the power of the club game has traditionally been.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now

But clubs from Concacaf (North and Central America), AFC (Asia) and CAF (Africa) and OFC (Oceania) will hope to spring a surprise.

Why are Inter Miami in the Club World Cup?

The short answer is almost certainly “Lionel Messi”.

For more than a year, Fifa held open an unspecificied “host country” slot in the competition, with no explanation for how it would be filled. Then Gianni Infantino turned up out of the blue at an MLS game in Miami to announce that Messi’s Inter Miami had qualified for the Club World Cup via this mysterious additional slot due to their success in winning the regular-season league – something that wouldn’t normally result in an additional prize, given the subsequent play-offs are where MLS champions are actually decided.

“As one of the best clubs in the world, you are deserved participants in the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025,” Infantino announced. Fifa later explained in a statement that Inter Miami won the place “on the basis of the club’s outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign.”

MLS chief Don Garber had initially approached Fifa with ideas for how to decide the spot, but has since hinted that Fifa took a unilateral decision over who earned the prize. Rival franchises were not happy, but Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas insisted there was "no controversy”.

Yet it was undeniably an odd move by Fifa to choose the regular-season winners of MLS, considering other continents had very different entry requirements for qualification, such as the past continental champions four years ago – hello, Chelsea. But Infantino has the tournament he has long dreamed of, and he has the world’s most famous player starring in it.

open image in gallery Messi training at the Club World Cup this week ( AP )

How have teams qualified?

Confederations were allocated a certain number of spots based on the strength of their teams.

Uefa (Europe) was given 12 spaces, Conmebol (South America) have six, Concacaf (North and Central America), AFC (Asia) and Caf (Africa) each have four spots, and OFC (Oceania) has one spot available.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Concacaf were also given a fifth spot due to being the host nation of the tournament.

These spots were decided through two methods: either winning a continental title in one of the four most recent seasons, or by being highly ranked in a system calculated by performances over the four qualifying years.

In the majority of cases, teams have earned qualification through winning their confederation’s equivalent of the Uefa Champions League.

For the OCF with only one team able to qualify, their spot went to the best performing team over the four years, which happened to be Auckland City.

All countries were only allowed two teams to compete, except if all continental title winners came from the same nation. This is why there are four Brazilian teams who have won qualifying spots for CONMEBOL.

Once the two-per-country cap had been reached, another team from that nation were not eligible to qualify, regardless of their ranking position.

This rule has excluded teams such as Liverpool despite, being the eighth-ranked team, as Manchester City and Chelsea both received automatic qualification thanks to their Champions League victories in 2023 and 2021.

Other teams ineligible for qualification include Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Napoli, which gave lower ranked teams such as Benfica and FC Salzburg the opportunity to play.

As Real Madrid won the Champions League twice within the four year timeframe (2022 and 2024), nine European teams gained qualification spots through ranking rather than the intended eight.

The same goes for CAF. As their Champions League has been won by only two teams in the past four years, two teams ended up receiving qualification through ranking.

open image in gallery Morocco’s Wydad AC are in the tournament ( AP )

Qualification from the North and Central American confederation Concacaf is where things become complicated and controversial.

Mexican side, Club Leon were disqualified from the CWC due to multi-ownership regulations, despite gaining automatic qualification by winning the Champions Cup in 2023. Their shared ownership with Pachuca (who also qualified and are still permitted to compete) goes against Article 10 of Fifa, which forbids one individual or legal entity from controlling more than one club in the same tournament.

As a result, after rejected appeals, Leon were disqualified. Fifa announced a play-off between Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Mexican team Club America which was won by LAFC, granting them access to the tournament.

open image in gallery Messi is in the tournament ( AP )

Who has qualified and how did they get there?

Uefa

Manchester City - Auto - Champions League winners 2023

Real Madrid - Auto - Champions League winners 2022, 2024

Chelsea - Auto - Champions League winners 2021

Bayern Munich - 3rd ranked

PSG - 4th ranked

Borussia Dortmund - 5th ranked

Inter Milan - 7th ranked

Porto - 9th ranked

Athletico Madrid - 10th ranked

Benfica - 13th ranked

Juventus - 14th ranked

FC Salzburg - 18th ranked

Conmebol

CR Flamengo - Auto - Copa Libertadores winners 2022

Palmeiras - Auto - Copa Libertadores winners 2021

Fluminense FC - Auto - Copa Libertadores winners 2023

Botafogo - Auto - Copa Libertadores winners 2024

CA River Plate - 4th ranked

CA Broca Juniors - 6th ranked

Concacaf

CF Monterrey - Auto - Champions Cup winners 2021

Pachuca - Auto - Champions Cup winners 2024

Seattle Sounders - Auto - Champions Cup winners 2022

Los Angeles - Play-off winners following Leon DQ

Inter Miami - Supporters Shield winner 2024

AFC

Al Hilal - Auto - AFC Champions League winners 2021

Unaware Red Diamonds - Auto AFC Champions League winners 2022

Al Ain - Auto - AFC Champions League winners 2024

Ulsan HD - 2nd ranked

CAF

Al Ahly - Auto - CAF Champions League winners 2021, 2023, 2024

Wydad AC - Auto - CAF Champions League winners 2022

Esperance de Tunisie - 3rd ranked

Mamelodi Sundowns - 4th ranked

OFC

Auckland City - best performing team over four years

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free