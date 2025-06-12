Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is finally here – and now, you can be part of the action with our interactive prediction widget.

Think you can call the winners? Use the tool below to select which teams you believe will top each of the eight groups, then chart your path through the knockout rounds all the way to the final in New Jersey on July 13.

From Manchester City’s title defence to Real Madrid’s charge for another crown, the competition is packed with world-class talent – and it's your chance to prove you know how it’ll all unfold.

With global heavyweights like Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, PSG, and Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo joining the fray, the revamped 32-team tournament is set for fireworks across the US.

From Messi’s Inter Miami kicking off against Al Ahly, to blockbuster group-stage clashes like PSG versus Atletico Madrid, there’s no shortage of drama.

Once you've locked in your predictions, keep track of how you’re doing via the live leaderboard. Whether you're topping your office pool or just aiming to beat your friends, the widget updates in real time as the tournament progresses. As each result comes in, you’ll see how your bracket stacks up – and where you need a miracle in the knockout rounds.

So go ahead – make your picks, back your favourites, and see if you have what it takes to call the Club World Cup. Don’t forget to share your predictions in the comments!

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN.