Manchester City will discover who they will be facing in the Club World Cup when the draw for Fifa’s tournament of champions takes place this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s men have never featured in the competition before but qualified when they defeated Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul back in June. By winning the trophy and secuing their title as champions of Europe, City have automatically progressed to the semi-finals of the Club World Cup alongside the eventual winners of the Copa Libertadores.

City will be competing against the winners of the different federations’ Champions Leagues as well as the champions of the host nation Saudi Arabia which is Al-Ittihad. While it is not seen as a big deal in Europe, the Club World Cup is highly respected among clubs from other continents and Guardiola will want to add the trophy to the Blues’ already impressive haul.

Follow along for all the updates from the Club World Cup draw: