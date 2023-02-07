Jump to content

What are the Club World Cup fixtures and where can I watch?

Real Madrid will be favourites to win the Fifa competition after lifting the Uefa Champions League last season

Karl Matchett
Tuesday 07 February 2023 08:34
Comments
(Getty Images)

Real Madrid will be aiming to add to their record-breaking history in the Fifa Club World Cup, as they join the action in Morocco at the semi-final stage.

It’s now a full decade since the last time a club from Europe did not triumph in this competition, with Corinthians beating Chelsea in 2012 - and only five different clubs triumphing since then. Real have won three titles in that period, taking their tally to four. No other club has won more than three.

In their way this time are Brazilian outfit and Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo, Saudi Arabian AFC champions Al Hilal and Egyptian side Al Ahly.

MLS team Seattle Sounders, Moroccans Wydad Casablanca and New Zealand’s Auckland City are already eliminated in the earlier rounds.

Here are the semi-final fixtures and dates, along with when the final will be played and where to watch the matches.

When are the Club World Cup semi-finals?

Tuesday 7 February: Flamengo vs Al Hilal, 7pm GMT

Wednesday 8 February: Al Ahly vs Real Madrid, 7pm GMT

When will the final be played?

Saturday 11 February: third-place play-off, 5:30pm GMT

Saturday 11 February: Club World Cup final, 7pm GMT

Where can I watch the matches?

All matches will be broadcast live on Fifa+, the streaming service from the game’s governing body. While not scheduled for broadcast on UK TV, Fifa+ can be streamed on all compatible devices including smart TVs.

Odds

Real Madrid 3/10

Flamengo 7/2

Al Hilal 20/1

Al Ahly 22/1

Prediction

A repeat of Europe vs South America in the final and Real Madrid to claim a fifth title.

