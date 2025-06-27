Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Club World Cup is heating up as the world’s best teams prepare to contend in the ever-intense knockout stages.

The group stage has concluded, meaning it is boom or bust for teams seeking to become the inaugural champions of the revamped competition in the United States.

With close to £100m in prize money up for grabs for the eventual winners, clubs will be desperate to claw their way to the final on July 13 at New York’s MetLife Stadium.

But to get there, teams will have to fight to the wire - sometimes beyond the standard 90 minutes - to separate each other and ensure their dream of Club World Cup glory stays alive.

Here is how extra time and penalties will work in the Club World Cup.

Is there extra-time and penalties at the Club World Cup 2025?

If the score is level when the full-time whistle is blown in a knockout game, a 30-minute period of extra time - split into two 15-minute halves - will then be played to try and decide a winner.

During extra time, teams will be able to make an additional substitution on top of the five they’ve been allotted for the entire game.

If no winner can be found in extra time, a penalty shootout will take place to settle to tie and determine who progresses.

Players from each team will take penalties until there is a winner, and if the scores are level after five spot-kicks each, the shootout will go to sudden death.

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.

All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

Club World Cup schedule

ROUND OF 16

Saturday 28 June

Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners of Group B (Philadelphia)

Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners of Group D (Charlotte)

Sunday 29 June

Match 51: Winners of Group B vs. Runners of Group A (Atlanta)

Match 52: Winners of Group D vs. Runners of Group C (Miami)

Monday 30 June

Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners of Group F (Charlotte)

Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)

Tuesday 1 July

Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners of Group E (Atlanta)

Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 4 July

Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)

Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)

Saturday 5 July

Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)

Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 8 July

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday 9 July

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday 13 July

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

