The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Club World Cup 2025: Knockout fixtures, results and how to watch every game for free
The group stage is coming to an end in the USA
The 2025 Club World Cup is nearing the knockout stages as the world’s top clubs meet in the USA to contest the first edition of the newly reformatted competition.
European giants including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Champions League winners PSG are set to battle for the new trophy, with Fifa also putting aside almost £100m in prize money for the winners.
- Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now
They are fighting it out with the best teams from across the rest of world football in the 32-team tournament, with South American giants Boca Juniors, River Plate and Fluminense also in action alongside Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Saudi side Al-Hilal.
Messi’s team are into the knockouts as the groups draw to a close, with South American teams impressing and LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid dumped out.
With matches almost every day between now and the final on 13 July, The Independent has provided full rundown of the knockout games, results and how to watch the Club World Cup for free in the UK.
How to watch Club World Cup 2025
DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, from the opener up to and including the final, for free in the UK.
All users need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99.
Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
The streaming service has hired several footballing legends as part of it’s coverage team, with Ronaldo Nazario, Claude Makelele, Sami Khedira, John Obi Mikel and Christian Vieri among the former players to feature on the punditry line-up, alongside Shay Given and Premier League striker Callum Wilson.
Ade Oladipo, Kelly Somers and Olivia Buzaglo will act as hosts for the coverage alongside former Football Italia presenter James Richardson.
And Conor McNamara will head the commentary team, with former Premier League players Andros Townsend, Michael Brown, Brad Friedel, Rob Green and Danny Higginbotham among the notable co-commentators.
Club World Cup 2025 fixtures and results
GROUP STAGE
Saturday, June 14
Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami
Sunday, June 15
Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atlético Madrid
Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto
Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders
Monday, June 16
Group C: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC
Group D: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica
Group C: Flamengo 2-0 Espérance de Tunis
Tuesday, June 17
Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Group E River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan
Wednesday, June 18
Group G: Manchester City 2-0 Wydad AC
Group H: Real Madrid 1-1 Al Hilal
Group H: Pachuca 1-2 FC Salzburg
Group G: Al Ain 0-5 Juventus
Thursday, June 19
Group A: Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly
Group A: Inter Miami 2-1 Porto
Group B: Seattle Sounders 1-3 Atlético Madrid
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Botafogo
Friday, June 20
Group C: Benfica 6-0 Auckland City
Group D: Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea
Group D: LAFC 0-1 Espérance de Tunis,
Group C: Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors
Saturday, June 21
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-4 Borussia Dortmund
Group E: Inter Milan 2-1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Group F: Fluminense 4-2 Ulsan HD
Group E: River Plate 0-0 Monterrey
Sunday, June 22
Group G: Juventus 4-1 Wydad AC
Group H: Real Madrid 3-1 Pachuca
Group H: FC Salzburg 0-0 Al Hilal
Group G: Manchester City 6-0 Al Ain
Monday, June 23
Group B: Atlético Madrid 1-0 Botafogo
Group B: Seattle Sounders 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Group A: Inter Miami 2-2 Palmeiras
Group A: Porto 4-4 Al Ahly
Tuesday, June 24
Group C: Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3pm ET/8pm BST (Charlotte)
Group C: Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3pm ET/8pm BST (Nashville)
Group D: Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9pm ET/2am BST (Philadelphia)
Group D: LAFC vs. Flamengo, 9pm ET/2am BST (Orlando)
Wednesday, June 25
Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3pm/8pm BST (Cincinnati)
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3pm/8pm BST (Miami)
Group E: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9pm ET/2am BST (Seattle)
Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9pm ET/2am BST (Pasadena)
Thursday, June 26
Group G: Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3pm/8pm BST (Washington)
Group G: Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3pm/8pm BST (Orlando)
Group H: Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9pm ET/2am BST (Nashville)
Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9pm ET/2am BST (Philadelphia)
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, June 28
Match 49: Palmeiras vs. Botafogo, 12pm ET/5pm BST (Philadelphia)
Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners of Group D (Charlotte)
Sunday, June 29
Match 51: PSG vs. Inter Miami, 12pm ET/5pm BST (Atlanta)
Match 52: Flamengo vs. Runners of Group C (Miami)
Monday, June 30
Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners of Group F (Charlotte)
Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)
Tuesday, July 1
Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners of Group E (Atlanta)
Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday, July 4
Match 57: Palmeiras or Botafogo vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)
Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)
Saturday, July 5
Match 59: PSG or Inter Miami vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)
Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday, July 8
Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)
Wednesday, July 9
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)
FINAL
Sunday, July 13
Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments