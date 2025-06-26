Club World Cup 2025 prize money: What every team earns at Fifa’s lucrative new tournament
Fifa has put up a $1bn prize pot at its revamped tournament in the United States
The 2025 Club World Cup’s revamped format will see a vast pot of prize money divvied out among its competitors.
The new 32-team summer tournament, the brainchild of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, is taking place in the United States over four weeks, featuring clubs all over the globe.
Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea, Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, and fellow European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the favourites to lift the trophy.
Whoever does will scoop up to £70m, via a combination of participation payments and performance bonuses.
Here is how the Club World Cup prize money breaks down:
🏆 Total prize pool
£790m
💸 Participation payments (guaranteed)
Continent
Europe
£10.12m–£30.17m
South America
£12.02m
North/Central America
£7.55m
Asia
£7.55m
Africa
£7.55m
Oceania
£2.83m
💰 Performance bonuses (added to participation)
Group win
£1.58m
Group draw
£0.79m
Round of 16 exit
£5.93m
Quarter-finalists
£10.37m
Semi-finalists
£16.59m
Runners-up
£23.7m
Champions
£31.6m
🏅 Maximum potential earnings
Performance-only total
£69.22m
Total including top Euro participation
£98.75m
