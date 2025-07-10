The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Club World Cup 2025 prize money: How much will Chelsea earn if they win the tournament?
Fifa has put up a $1bn prize pot at its revamped tournament in the United States
The 2025 Club World Cup’s revamped format will see a vast pot of prize money divvied out among its competitors, with it still possible that Chelsea will bring home the lion’s share.
The new 32-team summer tournament, the brainchild of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, has been taking place in the United States over the last four weeks, featuring clubs all over the globe.
A competition that included the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid has now been whittled down to the final two, with Premier League outfit Chelsea taking on European champions PSG in a hotly-anticipated final.
Whoever does lift the trophy will scoop up to £70m, via a combination of participation payments and performance bonuses.
Here is how the Club World Cup prize money breaks down:
🏆 Total prize pool
£790m
💸 Participation payments (guaranteed)
Continent
Europe
£10.12m–£30.17m
South America
£12.02m
North/Central America
£7.55m
Asia
£7.55m
Africa
£7.55m
Oceania
£2.83m
💰 Performance bonuses (added to participation)
Group win
£1.58m
Group draw
£0.79m
Round of 16 exit
£5.93m
Quarter-finalists
£10.37m
Semi-finalists
£16.59m
Runners-up
£23.7m
Champions
£31.6m
🏅 Maximum potential earnings
Performance-only total
£69.22m
Total including top Euro participation
£98.75m
