Club World Cup 2025 prize money: How much will Chelsea earn if they win the tournament?

Fifa has put up a $1bn prize pot at its revamped tournament in the United States

Will Castle
Thursday 10 July 2025 14:51 BST
The 2025 Club World Cup’s revamped format will see a vast pot of prize money divvied out among its competitors, with it still possible that Chelsea will bring home the lion’s share.

The new 32-team summer tournament, the brainchild of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, has been taking place in the United States over the last four weeks, featuring clubs all over the globe.

A competition that included the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid has now been whittled down to the final two, with Premier League outfit Chelsea taking on European champions PSG in a hotly-anticipated final.

Whoever does lift the trophy will scoop up to £70m, via a combination of participation payments and performance bonuses.

Here is how the Club World Cup prize money breaks down:

🏆 Total prize pool

£790m

💸 Participation payments (guaranteed)

Continent

Europe

£10.12m–£30.17m

South America

£12.02m

North/Central America

£7.55m

Asia

£7.55m

Africa

£7.55m

Oceania

£2.83m

💰 Performance bonuses (added to participation)

Group win

£1.58m

Group draw

£0.79m

Round of 16 exit

£5.93m

Quarter-finalists

£10.37m

Semi-finalists

£16.59m

Runners-up

£23.7m

Champions

£31.6m

🏅 Maximum potential earnings

Performance-only total

£69.22m

Total including top Euro participation

£98.75m

