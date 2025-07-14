Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Club World Cup 2025 prize money: How much richer are Chelsea for winning the tournament?

Fifa has put up a $1bn prize pot at its revamped tournament in the United States

Will Castle
Monday 14 July 2025 05:26 BST
Comments
Chelsea lift trophy alongside Trump after Club World Cup final win over Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea stunned the footballing world to become Club World Cup champions on Sunday - and in doing so, they leave the United States with their wallets significantly fattened.

A tournament that was the brainchild of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, the revamped format saw a vast pot of prize money divvied out among its competitors from across the globe, which included the likes of likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Premier League side Chelsea battled their way to the final but faced the stern challenge of overcoming European champions PSG if they sought to bring home the lion’s share of the prize pot.

Thanks to a Cole Palmer masterclass, however, Enzo Maresca’s side stunned the Parisian giants at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, heading back across the Atlantic as a significantly richer club.

Here is how much Chelsea earned at the Club World Cup as well as wider prize money breakdown:

Recommended

How much did Chelsea earn by winning the Club World Cup?

Chelsea brought home a staggering total of £84.7m from winning the Club World Cup, with £21.3m being the guaranteed participation fee, and £62.7m being performance-based.

Chelsea were presented with the Club World Cup by United States president Donald Trump
Chelsea were presented with the Club World Cup by United States president Donald Trump (AP)

🏆 Total prize pool

£790m

💸 Participation payments (guaranteed)

Continent

Europe

£10.12m–£30.17m

South America

£12.02m

North/Central America

£7.55m

Asia

£7.55m

Africa

£7.55m

Oceania

£2.83m

💰 Performance bonuses (added to participation)

Group win

£1.58m

Group draw

£0.79m

Round of 16 exit

£5.93m

Quarter-finalists

£10.37m

Semi-finalists

£16.59m

Runners-up

£23.7m

Champions

£31.6m

🏅 Maximum potential earnings

Performance-only total

£69.22m

Total including top Euro participation

£98.75m

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in