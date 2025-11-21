Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Cole Palmer ruled out of Barcelona and Arsenal games after ‘accident at home’

The Chelsea forward had just returned to training after two months out with a groin injury.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 21 November 2025 09:50 GMT
Cole Palmer faces at least three games on the sidelines (John Walton/PA)
Cole Palmer faces at least three games on the sidelines (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Cole Palmer faces another spell on the sidelines after fracturing his toe in an accident at home.

But boss Enzo Maresca has revealed Palmer will miss Saturday’s trip to Burnley, Tuesday’s blockbuster Champions League clash with Barcelona and next weekend’s Premier League tussle with leaders Arsenal.

“He is probably not available for tomorrow for sure, Barcelona for sure or Arsenal for sure,” said Maresca.

“Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe but it is nothing important – but he won’t be back in the next week.”

