Cole Palmer named in Chelsea’s Conference League squad despite missing group stage
Palmer has yet to make a European appearance for Chelsea
Cole Palmer has been added to Chelsea’s Conference League squad and could make his first appearance in the tournament in the last-16.
The 22-year-old was not picked for the league phase of the European competition as Chelsea managed his minutes following the Euros.
And Enzo Maresca’s side still went through as the top seeds after winning all six of their games, setting up a last-16 tie against Gent or Real Betis.
Trevoh Chalobah, who returned from a loan spell at Crystal Palace in January, and Mathis Amougou, a new recruit from Saint-Etienne, have also been added.
But there is no place for Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia as they manage long-term injuries.
Chelsea’s management of Palmer helped the Blues enjoy a strong start to the season under Maresca, but their form has dropped off over the winter and the Blues now face a battle to make it into the top four.
Chelsea are favourites to win the Conference League but will not play their last-16 tie until March. ahead of potential quarter-final in April, a semi-final in early May and a final in Wroclaw, Poland on 28 May.
