Cole Palmer confirmed out for Chelsea against Fulham after England squad omission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cole Palmer will miss Chelsea’s game against Fulham through injury having been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming internationals.

The Chelsea No 10 “felt something” in the warm-up against West Ham, forcing Enzo Maresca into a late reshuffle, as Willian Estevao started in the 5-1 victory for the Blues at the London Stadium.

Tuchel has omitted Palmer for the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

The 23-year-old was not seen outside in training on Tuesday as the media gathered at the club’s Cobham training base, and Maresca confirmed on Friday that he would not play this weekend.

“Cole is out, Benoit (Badisahile) is out, Romeo (Lavia) is out and the rest are OK,” the manager said.

Chelsea take on London rivals Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday and will line up without Palmer once again. Estevao could feature again from the start, while Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap are also pushing for a start alongside Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer sits on the bench after sustaining an injury ( Reuters )

Maresca also confirmed that Chelsea are set to seal the £40m transfer of Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, who is in London for a medical. “I know that he is around here but I don’t know exactly where he is,” he said, adding: “It’s a player who is clearly a winger, I see him as a winger.”

The Chelsea manager also had warm words for Christopher Nkunku, the French striker who move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023 for £52m, but who is set to leave on loan to AC Milan after failing to hold down a place in the first XI.

“Christo is a fantastic professional, he trained very well, the only problem with Christo was that in his position was a player like Cole. They can expect fantastic things (at Milan) because is a fantastic professional and player.”