Cole Palmer responds as Chelsea goal drought goes on against Southampton

Cole Palmer has sent a message to Chelsea fans after another difficult night in front of goal, promising: “I will be back.”

Chelsea thrashed bottom-club Southampton 4-0 to bring to an end to a run of three successive defeats, part of a spell which saw the Blues win only twice in their past 10 league games.

But amid goals for forwards Christopher Nkunku and Pedro Neto, as well as defenders Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella, it was a frustrating night for Palmer on a personal level.

Palmer missed two straightforward one-on-one chances, seeing one saved by Saints goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and the other miss the target. They were two attempts amid seven shots in total, Palmer’s highest tally of the season, but his efforts to score were in vain.

The 22-year-old has been Chelsea’s outstanding player for much of the campaign but he has now failed to score or assist in any of his past seven games.

Cole Palmer was unable to end his goal drought (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

After the match, Palmer posted on social media: “Well done lads +3 … don’t worry I will be back.”

He allowed himself a wry smile after ballooning an effort over the bar when unmarked 10 yards out in the second half, and his manager Enzo Maresca said he sees no cause for concern.

“Cole Palmer is a human being,” said Maresca. “All players at all big clubs go through bad moments where they struggle to score.

“At this moment Cole is struggling to score but he’s happy and he knows it’s something normal. Even if he’s young, he’s spent time in a big club with big players and he knows that all big players go through moments like this.

“It’s how you react and he’s reacting perfect, he’s laughing, he’s happy. He has to enjoy football. We don’t have any doubt he’s going to score more goals.”

Chelsea have a weekend off after exiting the FA Cup, and return to action next Thursday away at FC Copenhagen in first leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie.