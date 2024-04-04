Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea were left celebrating an unlikely and topsy-turvy victory over Manchester United - thanks to the latest winning goal in Premier League history and a first senior hattrick for Cole Palmer.

The Blues attacker netted twice from the spot and a deflected third after 103 minutes to seal a 4-3 win, with Chelsea having been 3-2 down after more than 96 minutes.

After the game Palmer was typically composed when discussing his match-winning antics, which put the cap on a wild night at Stamford Bridge that saw the Blues give up a two-goal lead, fall behind and then score twice in as many minutes deep into stoppage time.

“I don’t know [what happened], we were 2-0 up and [made] silly mistakes but when eight minutes got added on it gave us a lift and it was madness,” Palmer said after full-time on TNT Sports.

“We need to try and win as many as possible and to win like that is amazing. When we scored the second [penalty] we were lifted, we saw the manager saying two minutes left and thought we’d go for it. Thankfully we scored!”

Palmer had already rolled one spot-kick into the bottom right corner earlier in the game and opted for the same location for his second to level the match at 3-3, sending Andre Onana the wrong way on both occasions. Despite that second penalty coming eight minutes after the 90th minute had passed, he kept his nerve and insisted he was never concerned he might miss.

“I’ve taken many penalties and I’m not going to miss one am I, touch wood. To score in the last minute is crazy. I’m buzzing [with the hat-trick].”

The 21-year-old, who acknowledged he was a Man United supporter in his younger years before coming through the ranks at rivals Man City, reiterated that he was keen to just “do my same thing” regardless of opponent and wanted to display the full extent of his talent each match.

“I just try and take each game as it comes and show the Chelsea fans what I came here to do and that’s play foortball,” he said.

The win lifts Chelsea to tenth in the table, five points behind United in sixth.