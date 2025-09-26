Cole Palmer to ‘rest for three weeks’ as Chelsea offer update on groin injury
The Chelsea forward does not require surgery on his groin injury but will miss the next three matches, including against Liverpool next weekend
Cole Palmer will be rested by Chelsea until after the international break in order to manage his recovery from a groin injury, Enzo Maresca has said.
Palmer limped off in the first half of Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester United last weekend and Maresca said that, although he does not require surgery, the Blues will not take any risks over his fitness.
Palmer is therefore set to miss the upcoming games against Brighton, Benfica and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea hosting the Premier League champions on 4 October.
The 23-year-old is also set to miss England’s October camp. The forward was also unavailable to England boss Thomas Tuchel for September’s double-header against Andorra and Serbia due to injury.
“We decided to protect a little bit Cole,” Maresca explained. “In terms of not letting his injury getting worse.
"We decided to rest him for two-three weeks until the international break to see if with that rest he can recover 100 per cent and to be fit after the international break.
“I don't think he needs surgery but it is just to manage the pain in his groin. We have decided to be a little bit conservative with him.”
