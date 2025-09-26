Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Cole Palmer to ‘rest for three weeks’ as Chelsea offer update on groin injury

The Chelsea forward does not require surgery on his groin injury but will miss the next three matches, including against Liverpool next weekend

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 26 September 2025 11:36 BST
Comments
Cole Palmer will be rested until after the October international break
Cole Palmer will be rested until after the October international break (AFP via Getty Images)

Cole Palmer will be rested by Chelsea until after the international break in order to manage his recovery from a groin injury, Enzo Maresca has said.

Palmer limped off in the first half of Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester United last weekend and Maresca said that, although he does not require surgery, the Blues will not take any risks over his fitness.

Palmer is therefore set to miss the upcoming games against Brighton, Benfica and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea hosting the Premier League champions on 4 October.

The 23-year-old is also set to miss England’s October camp. The forward was also unavailable to England boss Thomas Tuchel for September’s double-header against Andorra and Serbia due to injury.

Recommended

“We decided to protect a little bit Cole,” Maresca explained. “In terms of not letting his injury getting worse.

"We decided to rest him for two-three weeks until the international break to see if with that rest he can recover 100 per cent and to be fit after the international break.

“I don't think he needs surgery but it is just to manage the pain in his groin. We have decided to be a little bit conservative with him.”

Palmer was brought off at Old Trafford
Palmer was brought off at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in