England hit with injury blow as Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden withdraw from squad

Ollie Watkins has also returned to Aston Villa to rehabilitate an injury as Lee Carsley deals with major disruption ahead of his first fixture in charge

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Tuesday 03 September 2024 20:03
Cole Palmer and Phil Foden have been forced out of Lee Carsley’s squad
Cole Palmer and Phil Foden have been forced out of Lee Carsley’s squad (Getty Images)

England have suffered a triple blow for Lee Carsley’s first two games in charge with Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins all ruled out of their Nations League double header.

Foden, newly crowned PFA Player of the Year, and Palmer, voted PFA Young Player of the Year, plus striker Watkins will miss Saturday’s match against Republic of Ireland in Dublin and Tuesday’s home game with Finland.

It means Carsley starts his interim reign without England’s scorer in the Euro 2024 final, in Palmer, and their match-winner in the semi-final, in Watkins.

Foden, who had been named in Carsley’s 26-man group, did not link up with the England squad because of illness while Palmer and Watkins joined up but returned to Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively to continue their rehabilitation for ongoing problems.

Carsley has no immediate plans to call up any replacements, meaning there is a greater chance of debuts for the uncapped pair of Morgan Gibbs-White, who could play as a No 10 in the absence of Jude Bellingham, Palmer and Foden, and Noni Madueke, an option on the wings without the Chelsea and Manchester City players.

Interim England manager Lee Carsley will oversee the autumn Nations League games
Interim England manager Lee Carsley will oversee the autumn Nations League games (The FA via Getty Images)

Harry Kane is now the only specialist striker left in the squad, following Watkins’ withdrawal, which could give Carsley a decision who to use as a centre-forward if his captain does not play the full 90 minutes of both games.

